Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colin Cowherd Names His No. 1 Player In The NFL

By Andrew McCarty
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday afternoon, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed his list of the 10 best players in the NFL today. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were near the top of the list. However, neither one stood atop the list. Mahomes came...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
157K+
Followers
32K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Fox Sports#Kansas City Chiefs#Colincowherd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Chris Paul Making The NBA Finals

After 16 seasons, 11 playoff appearances and 123 postseason games, Chris Paul is finally heading to the NBA Finals. Paul’s postseason career has always been one marred by inconvenient circumstances. While his teams have often had enough talent to contend for NBA championships, the all-time great point guard always seemed to find himself injured when his team needed him most.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Makes Bizarre Comparison Of Browns Roster

Remember when Cleveland Browns fans thought Colin Cowherd was out on a limb saying that quarterback Baker Mayfield could not win a playoff game because he wore his hat backwards?. That clip aged well. Well, his latest Browns rant could be even more out there. Cowherd is reacting to a...
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James Doesn’t Get Along With Kyle Kuzma, Says Colin Cowherd

Damian Lillard is the guy everybody's talking about around the NBA right now. According to some reports, multiple stars are trying to make the most of his situation and recruit him. For years, Lillard has been tied with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, and even though any trade...
NBAFOX Sports

Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd picks his top 10 sports sidekicks

Every Batman needs his Robin, even in the sports world. And with Scottie Pippen — possibly the most famous Robin of all — making headlines lately, Colin Cowherd this week decided to define exactly what makes a great sports sidekick, and of course, provide some clarity on what makes a Batman a Batman and a Robin a Robin.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Lakers: Colin Cowherd suggests an absurd trade for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has become the latest disgruntled NBA superstar after the Portland Trail Blazers fell short in the NBA Playoffs once more. As is the case with nearly every superstar, a dream scenario of Lillard joining the Los Angeles Lakers has been born. This speculation was turned up another degree...
NBAFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd analyzes Damian Lillard's potential trade value in 'Dame or Deal'

As the NBA season winds down, it's never too early to keep tabs on which players could make moves this offseason. Portland superstar Damian Lillard is on that list. Lillard has spent nine seasons with the Trail Blazers since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, but the six-time All-Star has concerns about his ability to contend for a championship in Rip City, and he has also expressed frustration with the process surrounding the team's search for a new head coach, per Yahoo Sports.
NFLrussellstreetreport.com

NFL Players to Watch Next Season

Russell Street Report Street Talk NFL Players to Watch Next Season. The regular NFL season is due to start on September 9 with the current holders of the Lombardi Trophy, Tampa Bay taking on Dallas in the NFL Kickoff Game. Ahead of that opener there are plenty of questions:. •...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The ‘Hard Knocks’ News

For the first time in over a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team in the critically acclaimed HBO docu-series Hard Knocks. But while Colin Cowherd might ultimately watch the award-winning show, he’s not impressed by Dallas being featured. On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd admonished the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For The Cowboys

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd gave Dallas Cowboys fans a rude awakening about their favorite team. Cowherd suggested the Cowboys won’t be anything special when they take the field in 2021. He had one clear reason why the team hasn’t been very successful in recent years as well: “They pay great money to good players.”
Miami, FLdolphinstalk.com

Colin Cowherd Discusses Pressure Tua is Under Entering Year Two

Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor on Fox Sports discuss the pressure Tua Tagovailoa is facing entering his second season as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. They talk about if Tua will make a big leap in his second season and what they expect out of him this year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Pays Tribute To Former Chiefs Reporter Terez Paylor

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV in February, longtime beat reporter Terez Paylor passed away at the age of 37. Paylor covered the team from 2006-2013 and became a staple in Kansas City media during his time around the organization. Five months after the reporter’s...
NFLBleacher Report

ESPN: Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady Lead Top 10 NFL QBs Ranked by Execs, Players, Coaches

To the surprise of no one, Patrick Mahomes remains the NFL's best quarterback in the eyes of the league. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled a group of more than 50 people around the NFL, including players, coaches, executives and scouts, who were given the task of ranking their top 10-15 quarterbacks. Mahomes led the way and was followed by Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
NFLArrowhead Pride

NFL insiders vote Patrick Mahomes as the league’s top quarterback

In recent days, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has been naming the league’s top 10 players in each position group. Last week, we reported on his defensive line rankings. But it hasn’t been just his opinion. He’s been talking to executives, coaches and players throughout the NFL — and having them vote for the best players. On Monday, Fowler published the top vote-getters among NFL quarterbacks — a list that once again features the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes at the top.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.

Comments / 1

Community Policy