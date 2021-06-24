Colin Cowherd Names His No. 1 Player In The NFL

As the NBA season winds down, it's never too early to keep tabs on which players could make moves this offseason. Portland superstar Damian Lillard is on that list. Lillard has spent nine seasons with the Trail Blazers since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, but the six-time All-Star has concerns about his ability to contend for a championship in Rip City, and he has also expressed frustration with the process surrounding the team's search for a new head coach, per Yahoo Sports.