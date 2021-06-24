Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Borderlands 3 Update Adds Cross-Play And Increases Level Cap

By jeremy winslow
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for Borderlands 3 has rolled out on most platforms that makes some changes to the looter-shooter, particularly enabling cross-play support. Cross-play lets users on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S play together through SHiFT Matchmaking. Because of that, players must create a display name--which has to be unique, between 3-16 characters long, and contain no special symbols--to enable the feature. The display name can be changed on the SHiFT website or in the game's menu. Back in May, publisher Gearbox Software said cross-play would not launch on PlayStation consoles, and it remains unclear if the feature will hit PS4 and PS5.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Arms Race#Borderlands 3#Gearbox Software#New Borderlands 3 Update#Cartel Operatives#The True Trials#Legendaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Massive Session update adds two new neighbourhoods to shred

Skateboarding sim Session just added two new maps to stomp around, along with all the tools you'd need to film the perfect video part. Dropping in last night, update 0.0.0.28 brings a load of new content to the early access skater. The headline addition is two new maps—the first of which adds more iconic New York spots with the storied Black Hubbas and Courthouse Drop, while the second lets you explore new spots under (and above) the Highline Bridge.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Squad Update v2.9 Adds 5 New Map Layers, Fixes Ammo Racks

Offworld Industries has launched Squad Update v2.9, debuting some major changes to ammo racks to reduce one-hit kills, a few new map layers, and a boatload of other changes. Squad is a tactical first-person shooter made by Offworld Industries, a game developer comprised of several people who helped create the Project Reality mod for Battlefield 2. Much like Project Reality, the emphasis in Squad is on realism and tactical gameplay rather than running and gunning like an absolute madman. Now, a suite of new changes have arrived today that give players some new content to enjoy while also working to make gameplay a little less confusing.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Vedelem: The Golden Horde Update 1.1.5 Adds New Game Mode and Bug Fixes

Vedelem: The Golden Horde recently received a new update that added new features and fixed tons of bugs. The developers introduced a new game mode where players can pick between 13 new maps. Challenge Maps have varying scenarios from moderate to extremely difficult, with the latter involving massive Mongol armies.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

MU Origin Update Adds New Systems To Increase Player Power

Webzen dropped a new update for its mobile MU offering today, MU Origin. Update 16.0 makes a few important additions to the game, particularly some intended to increase combat power, damage, and defense. One of the headline additions is the Halidom system. This system is equipped to the characters shoulders and is what increases combat power. It’s unlocked after reaching Rebirth 10 Lv. 100 and is obtained from Holy Treasure.
Video GamesGamespot

Genshin Impact Update 2.0 Travels To Inazuma On July 21, Adds Cross-Saves

Developer MiHoYo has revealed more details on the next substantial update for Genshin Impact, which will launch on July 21, 2021. Titled The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, players will be able to explore the new region of Inazuma and travel across a landscape where the weather changes quickly and drastically. Cross-save support is also on the way as part of the update.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Doom Eternal Next Gen Update Adds Ray Tracing Support for PS5 and a New ‘Ray Tracer’ Ballista Skin

The Doom Eternal Next Gen update has added three new graphics modes for the PS5, bug fixes, a new master level, and a new “Ray Tracer” skin for the Ballista that shows off the update’s new capabilities. Those who purchased the PS4 version of the game are also eligible to receive a free upgrade to the next-gen version. The new update also takes advantage of the PS5’s DualSense adaptive triggers.
Video Gamespsu.com

WreckFest Update 01.011.000 Adds Cross-Gen Play And Savedata Import

THQ Nordic has unleashed WreckFest update 01.011.000 for players to download, which adds some key features for those of you own the game on PlayStation platforms. One of the key features included in this new WreckFest update is Cross-Gen Play, letting PS4 and PS5 gamers join up. You can read...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Survival RPG Frozen Flame Update Adds New Spells and More

Survival open world RPG Frozen Flame has received an update bringing new spells, creatures, events, and more to the game. Here are the details. We first reported on Frozen Flame back in May 2020 where it described itself as a multiplayer survival RPG. Starting out as a crowdfunded campaign, it surpassed the $50,000 it needed and continued to raise funds. In July, it was announced Frozen Flame was headed to closed beta in September that year.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Warframe Sisters of Parvos Update is Live, Adds A New Water-Themed Warframe and Weapon Rewards

The latest Warframe update titled Sisters of Parvos is now live, and includes an expanded storyline as well as a new comic book collection quest, Corpus Lich system with weapon rewards, and a new Warframe named Yareli. Players can acquire these rewards by fighting against the Corpus forces and saving the Ventkids of Fortuna, as well as participating in a whole new series of challenges.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Update Adds Useful New Feature, Full Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Nintendo Switch, bringing it up to version 12.1.0. This one appears to be a fairly small update, but one that could prove beneficial to some users. Essentially, this update is centered around software updates for games on the platform. Prior to this version, updates wouldn't work if the console didn't have enough space in the system memory or on a microSD card. Now, the system will prompt users to delete the previous version of the game to make room for the new one. Full patch notes from Nintendo's website can be found below.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit updated to version 1.1.0, adds new content

Updates on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit front have been quiet for a while, but today some fresh content is being added to the game with version 1.1.0. Thew updates adds a new Mario Cup to the Grand Prix mode. This adds dinosaurs to gates, oil slicks and has a jungle theme. If you finish in the top three in the cup you’ll unlock a Yoshi Kart as well. It even has a Yoshi horn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy