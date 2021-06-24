Cancel
HIA Stands Up for Delta-8 THC

By WholeFoods Magazine Staff
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, WA—The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) has announced its support for the legal position that delta-8 THC, along with all other hemp-derived cannabinoids, were federally legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill, according to a press release. The position is based on a legal opinion drafted by attorneys Rod Kight and Philip Snow of Kight Law.

