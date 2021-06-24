Dangerous Heat Wave
Sunny and hot today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s. The massive ridge will intensify Friday, move inland this weekend and developing a Rex Block that will dominate our weather through at least July 5. Unfortunately, we have the perfect setup for a Dangerous Heat Wave. Strong subsidence/adiabatic warming, under the ridge, combined with a thermal trough and the extreme drought will send temperatures souring into historic record-breaking levels.www.nbcrightnow.com
