Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

How To Talk To Your Partner About Trying Couples Counseling

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing a new life to your family — while completely miraculous, joyful, and lovely — can definitely bring some added stress and tension to your adult relationships. Throw in postpartum depression and anxiety (for both partners), baby blues, and/or sleep deprivation, and that can be a recipe for disaster. For many new parents — my husband and I included — the idea of couples therapy is bound to come up at some point, especially after becoming new parents. I felt in my bones that we needed to go, but how in the world was I supposed to talk to my partner about going to therapy when he was already at maximum stress levels and dealing with sleep deprivation?

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couples Therapy#Friendship#Light Therapy#In Therapy#Postpartum Depression#Lmft#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Catch Your Partner In A Lie, Try This Instead Of Freaking Out

There is nothing quite like that sinking feeling in your stomach followed by the flash of anger and hurt that comes when your partner lies to you. Obviously, some lies are bigger and more devastating than others, but even small little white lies that accumulate over time can feel like death by a thousand punches. What I'm saying is that being lied to by the person you love just plain sucks — and while you shouldn't have to put up with it, knowing what to do when your boyfriend lies to your face can determine whether your relationship survives dishonesty or will be doomed by it.
Kidstheapopkavoice.com

How to Talk to Teens about Using Alcohol Responsibly

As a parent, you should not leave your children to decide for themselves whether drinking alcohol is right for them, even if you have always known them to be “good” and “responsible.” Keep in mind that the adolescent stage is when they start experimenting with alcohol or experience pressure to drink as they try to fit in and get along with their peers.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Talking With Your Child About Death and Dying

What should you say to your child about death and dying? Of course, that will depend on the child’s age and the parent’s values, but the following might be useful. How to Tackle Common Conversations About Death and Dying. For three situations, here is sample wording. After each, I present...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

What Do Couples Fight About?

Communication problems, time together, and money are common sources of conflict for couples. Couples often fight about issues regarding trust and sex early on, while those who have been together longer fight more about chores and habits. Stress may exacerbate communication issues for couples, so it's good to discuss any...
KidsForward

How to talk to children about shiva

For parents of young children, the death of a loved one might mean bringing a child to their first shiva visit. Regardless of whether children have talked to their parents about death, hearing about a death can spark a broad range of questions and emotional responses. As parents go through their own processes of grieving, deciding how to explain traditions around death, how to support children throughout them or whether to bring them at all can be difficult to navigate. The Forward spoke to psychologist Dr. Robin Goodman to answer some frequently asked questions about children and shiva.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

This Is Why Couples Baby Talk, According To Psychology

By the time you're four or five years old, you're able to form full sentences and speak like an adult. It seems like you'd want to keep doing that forever — and yet, later in life, you may find yourself madly in love and talking like a baby once again. Sure, baby food is delicious (I just love good applesauce), but how many times have you heard a couple baby-talking in public and thought, "No, stop, please?" I wanted to know more, so I did some research to learn about the fascinating psychology behind baby talk in relationships.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Marriage, Divorce, and Autism

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” –Lao Tzu. Autistic people do things differently—that is what makes us unique and, in my opinion, is what autism is, essentially. It is a condition that describes those who differ from the norm, from tradition, from culture; autists don’t fit in, they stand out. It is generally understood and accepted that autism impacts a person’s ability to communicate and interact socially, thus affecting the way we relate to others and of course this will impact our relationships and that will in turn impact how we view love and commitment; namely marriage.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Red Flags Your Partner Talks To You In An Unhealthy Way

Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

7 Ways to Make Your Woman Feel Loved Every Day

Good for you for wanting to make your woman feel loved every day. Relationships are complicated. No one wants them to fall apart. No one wants anyone to be hurt. Everyone just wants love and happiness and happily ever after. You can do your part to make that happen. Knowing...
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Talk About Burnout at Work

People have reported an increase in overwhelm, stress and burnout. However, there can be stigma associated with talking about stress at work. To foster conversations about burnout, leaders should build trust, and people should be specific about what they want and make a re-entry plan. Some other tips include learning...
HealthPosted by
POZ

How to Talk With Your Care Team

Maybe you recently learned that you have HIV. First of all, relax! You’ve got this. HIV treatment options today are, by and large, plentiful, highly effective, easy to take and free of side effects, including newer options, such as long-acting injectables. You can have as long and healthy a life as anyone else.
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

Talk to your family about underage drinking

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) exists to provide community support in raising healthy kids and managing the pressures of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use. Alcohol is the most widely used substance nationwide, but it is important to remember that alcohol is harmful to growing teenage brains and young drivers. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAA) found that a person who begins drinking as a young teen is four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence than someone who waits until adulthood to use alcohol. The brain develops and grows up until age 25 along with many new skills, such as driving. From 2015-2019, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety found alcohol contributed to 15 fatalities and 92 serious injuries in crashes involving a teen driver. These are very preventable harms though, and parents and teens can talk about some basic boundaries. The NIAA suggest the following guidelines or talking points:
Personal Financencadvertiser.com

How to talk to friends about money troubles

Millennials and Gen Z seem to be more comfortable talking about money than older generations. Or at least the TikTok and Instagram trends would indicate as much. If you're a member of one of those cohorts, I wouldn't be surprised if you've had conversations with friends about whether to buy Bitcoin, your plans for buying a home and what's the right way to save for retirement.
Family RelationshipsMedicalXpress

How do white parents talk about race?

As conversations about race and institutional racism sweep through the nation, Jamie Abaied, an associate professor in UVM's Psychological Science Department, has been examining how parents—particularly white parents—continue those conversations at home with their children. Abaied's Family Development Lab at UVM broadly studies the role parents play in their child's...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Talk to your kids about the upcoming school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even though we won’t hear the school bells for six more weeks, mental health experts say now is the time to start talking with kids about the upcoming school year and the uncertainty it brings. The past two school years have come with plenty of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy