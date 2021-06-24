How To Talk To Your Partner About Trying Couples Counseling

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) exists to provide community support in raising healthy kids and managing the pressures of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use. Alcohol is the most widely used substance nationwide, but it is important to remember that alcohol is harmful to growing teenage brains and young drivers. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAA) found that a person who begins drinking as a young teen is four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence than someone who waits until adulthood to use alcohol. The brain develops and grows up until age 25 along with many new skills, such as driving. From 2015-2019, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety found alcohol contributed to 15 fatalities and 92 serious injuries in crashes involving a teen driver. These are very preventable harms though, and parents and teens can talk about some basic boundaries. The NIAA suggest the following guidelines or talking points: