I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.