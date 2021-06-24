Morning Fire Updates: Thursday, June 24
It’s Thursday, June 24. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting light to moderate smoke impacts in Heber, Strawberry and Pine, where ADEQ recommends residents minimize outdoor activity. Moderate smoke impacts are also expected today in Flagstaff, Sedona and Cottonwood. For smoke mitigation, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends P100 or N95 respirators marked by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.www.knau.org
Comments / 0