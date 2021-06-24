Education, a crucial component to a successful future
The famous football coach, Vince Lombardi, is an iconic American hero synonymous with the concept of determination. Coach Lombardi is quoted saying, “Football is like life. It requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and respect for authority.” A person does well to view their education with the same outlook. JSCC is filled with faculty and staff who believe education is a crucial component to a successful future. For this reason, we work together to remove any obstacles that may hinder students from achieving their educational goals.www.reflector.com
