Cecelia Gaines Crigler, 69, was born January 22, 1952, in Georgetown, to the late George Truitt Gaines and Pearl Marie Allgeyer Gaines. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughters at her side on June 10, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Cecelia lived in Stamping Ground and Georgetown, until the last few years, where she retired to Venice, Florida. She enjoyed crafting, creating wreaths, and was an avid reader. Stephen King was her favorite.