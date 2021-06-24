Cancel
NBA

Scottie Pippen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ben Simmons

By Matt Hladik
It seems like everybody is offering their opinions on Ben Simmons following his playoff struggles, and most of them are not flattering. NBA legend Scottie Pippen had some particularly harsh comments about the Philadelphia 76ers standout in a new Q&A with GQ. When asked about Simmons, Pippen unloaded on him for his inability to shoot.

