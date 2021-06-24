Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Konami Announces CrimeSight, A Competitive Murder Mystery Game

By James Carr
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has announced a new video game called CrimeSight, a tabletop-style multiplayer game where an AI Sherlock must try and prevent an AI Moriarty from forcing a character to murder another one. The game is currently only announced for PC and the company is looking for participants in an upcoming closed beta.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Murder Mystery Game#Pawn#Crimesight#Ai Moriarty#Pes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Silent Hill Rumours Explode After Konami Partner With Horror Game Developers

Silent Hill revival rumours are running rampant once again as this established horror studio has recently signed an agreement to collaborate with the one and only Konami. "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in a statement. "The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we [have] also joined the world leaders in gaming and become an equal partner for the leading players in this market." You'll recognise the name of the studio from titles like Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium. To be transparent, we didn't enjoy The Medium all that much, but with this wind under Bloober Team's wings, we might see some very exciting and enticing things from the team soon.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Konami and ‘The Medium’ studio Bloober Team to partner on new games

Silent Hill and Metal Gear publisher Konami is teaming up with The Medium creator Bloober Team in a “strategic partnership,” the companies have announced. They’ll be “jointly developing selected content and exchanging know-how” on both new and existing game properties. “We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality content,” said Konami President Hideki Hayakawa in a statement.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A mystery Id Software game has been rated

The Australian Classification Board (ACB) has rated a new game from developer Id Software and publisher Bethesda. Titled ‘Project 2021B’, which is likely a codename for an unannounced title, the game was classified M (Mature) on June 28. Among the consumer advice section of the classification, the ACB lists “online...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Upupu-rific Murder Mysteries Await in Danganronpa Decadence This December

Less than a month after first confirming plans to release a 4-in-1 set called Danganronpa Decadence exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, developer and publisher Spike Chunsoft have confirmed a 3 December 2021 release date for the collection. After being available on PlayStation and PC platforms for so many year, Danganronpa...
Businessnoobfeed.com

Konami And Bloober Team Announce Partnership

Konami has some incredible IPs but recently has not done much with them. Recently rumors state that the publisher is seeking third-party developers to create news games using Konami's IPs and now the company has announced a partnership with Bloober Team. Bloober Team is notorious for making horror games like...
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Mice and Murder’ Uses D&D To Tell a Classic Murder Mystery

This story of sylvan sleuths told by CollegeHumor alumni appeals to both Dungeons and Dragons fans and whodunit fans by creatively blending the two. When most people think about Dungeons and Dragons, they picture nerdy teenagers sitting in a basement pretending to be knights battling a dragon or evil wizard. Dropout’s “Dimension 20” challenges this stereotype. Created and game mastered by Brennan Lee Mulligan, the web show uses D&D to tell complex and engaging stories. Past seasons of the anthology show have told tales well suited for D&D due to their propensity for combat and use of magic. However, in the most recent season, “Mice and Murder,” the cast of CollegeHumor alumni use the game in a different way, attempting to solve various mysteries plaguing the Brockhollow family’s manor. In the process, the cast shows off the power of D&D as a storytelling tool, despite the game not being built for solving mysteries.
Video GamesPolygon

Konami’s new Contra game coming to phones

Contra is back with a new entry that’s coming exclusively to mobile devices. On Monday, Konami announced Contra Returns, a new take on the side-scrolling run-and-gun series that’s coming on July 26. The new game will bring a few updates to the arcade original including new weapons and characters. Contra...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Konami Announces Contra Returns Coming To Mobile

Konami revealed this week that they will be launching Contra Returns, a new entry for the franchise, onto mobile devices. Developed by TiMi Studio Group, this game brings in all the excitement from the action platformer to iOS and Android as you'll be running through the jungles and high-tech security facilities with new characters, storylines, and customizable weapons. You'll be able to unlock skills to help you progress and upgrade your gear to help you better conquer the battlefield. You can check out more about it below along with the latest trailer, as the game is currently taking pre-registrations before launching on July 26th.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Bloober Team signs strategic co-operation agreement with Konami, possible Silent Hill game?

Ever since the infamous Kojima/Konami split, many have speculated whether another Silent Hill game would ever get developed. Recent rumors over another game known as Abandoned have sparked speculation over a possible Kojima Silent Hill game, but it seems that Konami has stepped in by officially announcing a new “strategic co-operation agreement” with Bloober Team instead.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Roblox: A few tips to help you with Murder Mystery 2

ROBLOX continues to be one of the hottest games in the world, especially on mobile. A game featuring an assortment of user-created games gives you an endless amount of possibilities and fun. One game in particular that stands out, is Murder Mystery 2 and yes, it's pretty much what you think it is.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with titular gameplay

A lot of video games have silly names and there's no reason for it. It just confuses the potential player. Why call it Mass Effect when you could instead call it Kiss Kiss Bang Bang? So, for Mystery Steam Reviews this week, we're celebrating those video games that tell it like it is.
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Riot Games announce Wild Rift competitive circuit in Brazil

Victor Frascarelli is a Marketing and PR professional living in Sao Paulo who developed his career in the gaming industry. Arizona Cardinals rookie Marco Wilson has joined esports and gaming company XSET. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old former... Dignitas names Zytara Labs as NFT partner. byTrent Murray. June...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Australian Classification Board rates a mysterious idSoftware game

The Australian Classification Board has released a rating for the new, mysterious idSoftware game known as Project 2021B. It is not yet clear what the rated game is, but details on the website Judging by the fact, idSoftware is working on a multiplatform game with “online interaction”. In addition, the game is rated as “Mature (M)”, which is a game classification suitable for ages 17 and over, which includes intense violence, blood, sexual content and vulgar language.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pine Creek Brings Retro Murder-Mystery to Game Boy Color

Even as we move into the latest generation of videogame hardware with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S, the love for all things retro is still very apparent among the community. It harkens back to the days where graphics are not always that important, and gameplay remains the top priority. Now, if you are seeking such a trip down memory lane, publisher Incube8 Games and developers Carmelo Electronics have you covered with the announcement of Pine Creek, a Game Boy Color game coming out in October 2021.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bloober Team (The Medium) Announces Collaboration With Konami, Creators Of Silent Hill

Konami and Bloober Team, the makers of Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium, have signed a collaboration agreement. This has been announced by the study on its website, where Piotr Babieno, president of the developer, has confirmed that both parties will cooperate from now on to develop content and share knowledge. Although they have not disclosed any specific projects, VGC sources claimed long ago that the Japanese had outsourced at least one Silent Hill project. They indicated that Bloober Team was behind its development, but this is not official information yet.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Konami Could Release PES 2022 As Free Game According To New Reports

Recently, we already told you that Konami had announced his new strategy with PES 2022 to fight Electronic Arts FIFA. Yet all the changes they spoke of, made reference to issues unrelated to marketing itself of the game. In fact, they were aimed at the possibility of obtaining new agreements on issues of club licenses, players etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy