Konami Announces CrimeSight, A Competitive Murder Mystery Game

This story of sylvan sleuths told by CollegeHumor alumni appeals to both Dungeons and Dragons fans and whodunit fans by creatively blending the two. When most people think about Dungeons and Dragons, they picture nerdy teenagers sitting in a basement pretending to be knights battling a dragon or evil wizard. Dropout’s “Dimension 20” challenges this stereotype. Created and game mastered by Brennan Lee Mulligan, the web show uses D&D to tell complex and engaging stories. Past seasons of the anthology show have told tales well suited for D&D due to their propensity for combat and use of magic. However, in the most recent season, “Mice and Murder,” the cast of CollegeHumor alumni use the game in a different way, attempting to solve various mysteries plaguing the Brockhollow family’s manor. In the process, the cast shows off the power of D&D as a storytelling tool, despite the game not being built for solving mysteries.
