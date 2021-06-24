Cancel
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player's club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Stars on the back will mark each player's All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.

Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies' purple with white points.

Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

New York State
