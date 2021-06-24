Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:. May 25, 2020 - Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying 'œI can't breathe' multiple times before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.

