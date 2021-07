Activists and lawmakers from across New York state have championed the introduction of an act that will add a third option for gender to licences and birth certificates, after it was signed by governor Andrew Cuomo.The Gender Recognition Act, which allows New Yorkers to chose their own gender for driver’s licences and to opt for “parent” instead of “father” or “mother” on birth certificates, also bans discrimination on grounds of gender identity. It is among two dozen laws at state level that recognise non-binary and transgender individuals in the US.Mr Cuomo, after signing The Gender Recognition Act at a...