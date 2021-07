UK airlines have been quick to capitalize on changes to travel restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens and residents of England. On Thursday UK Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that those returning to the country from countries on the UK’s ‘amber list’ from 19 July would not be required to undertake 10 days quarantine and PCR tests on days 2 and 8. Instead, the rules of a return from a ‘green list’ country would apply to no quarantine and a single ‘travel test’ on day 2. The date of the rule change coincides with a broader ‘opening up’ of the country announced earlier in the week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.