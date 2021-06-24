Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Cherry Creek, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail, brief heavy rains, and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherry Creek.alerts.weather.gov
