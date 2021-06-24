Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Pine County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Cherry Creek, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail, brief heavy rains, and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherry Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White Pine County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy