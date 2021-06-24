Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, WY

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Move away from recently burned areas, including the Robinson burn area. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Johnson County in north central Wyoming * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 109 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Heavy rain will cause river rises and possible flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Johnson County This includes the following streams and drainages South Fork Crazy Woman Creek, Doyle Creek, Seventysix Creek, Mattox Creek, Poison Creek, Dry Poison Creek, Middle Fork Crazy Woman Creek, North Fork Crazy Woman Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#13 09 00#Doppler#Dry Poison Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden pushes for voting rights law amid Republican opposition

PHILADELPHIA, July 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, said on Tuesday it is a "national imperative" to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress amid Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have approved laws that either restrict voting or change election...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuban regime supporters seen brandishing large clubs as protest crackdown continues

A large group of pro-regime Cubans took to the streets holding large clubs as they snaked through Havana to confront critics of the country's dictatorship. Over the weekend, mass protests broke out throughout the country as Cubans called for an end to the communist regime that has brought on a historic and crippling economic crisis. Chants of "Down with the dictatorship" rang throughout Havana's streets.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy