Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHWESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Belle Fourche, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Saint Onge, Fruitdale and southeastern Belle Fourche Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 12, and between Mile Markers 19 and 23.alerts.weather.gov
