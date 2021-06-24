Cancel
Prove integrates TransUnion ID verification tech

 19 days ago

Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number, announced today that it has integrated TransUnion’s TruValidate identity verification feature into its offering to launch a new, instant, digital identity solution in Hong Kong. The launch into this new market continues Prove’s expansion of its Phone Identity...

Geoff Miller
Softwarefinextra.com

Symphony integrates Saphyre AI tech

Symphony- the leading financial markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, has established a strategic partnership with fintech firm Saphyre, Inc. to integrate patented AI technology into pre and post-trade workflows for front, middle and back office teams. The integrated solutions are available through Symphony's platform. The integration creates a one-stop, seamless...
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Why transparency & configurability are crucial to identity verification

It’s no surprise that the identity verification market has advanced rapidly in the last 12 months with increases in the usage of digital onboarding, enrollment, and remote access. And, the checkout or onboarding processes are a fine balancing act that can be tricky to get right. Understanding why transparency and configurability are crucial is the key to accomplishing this balance.
EconomySilicon Republic

Aid:Tech raises $3.5m for its decentralised digital IDs

The blockchain start-up plans to build out its team in Singapore as it focuses on the south-east Asian market. Irish blockchain start-up Aid:Tech has raised $3.5m in a Series A round to build its digital ID wallets. Aid:Tech develops the infrastructure to build secure digital wallets that manage decentralised digital...
Technologythepaypers.com

AID:Tech gets USD 3.5 mln to build digital ID infrastructure

AID:Tech has raised USD 3.5 million from Affinidi (seeded by Temasek), through its sister company, to build a digital identity infrastructure. Nakhla Ventures, angel investors Josue Estrada (COO at Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative), and Richard Wang (Partner at Draper Dragon) also participated in the Series A round. AID:Tech is a blockchain focused fintech, founded in 2016 with the vision of popularising Digital Wallets for payments and pay-outs. Their flagship consumer offering is the Global Wallet Solution (GWS) that assists customers and consumers to process payments and disbursements, using blockchain technology.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Worldline integrates A3BC biometric digital ID and data storage protocol

Technology partner Worldline announced a new partnership with French fintech startup A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection) to provide touchless fingerprint authentication through user’s mobile phones. As part of the new collaboration, A3BC’s biometric digital ID and data storage protocol technologies will be integrated within the Worldline Authentication platform. ‘We...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Jumio ID document checks and face biometrics integrated with cannabis vending machines

Alcohol and cannabis vending machine company American Green has selected Jumio to provide facial recognition for its AGM Age Verifying Vending Machine, for a new customer onboarding process. AGM enrollment for age-restricted purchases involves customers scanning their driver’s license with their phone, and presenting it to the machine’s camera. Jumio’s...
TechnologyWorld Bank Blogs

How is identity verification evolving for business start-up?

In most economies, some type of identity verification is legally required in order to register a business. The COVID-19 crisis complicated traditional ID verification since in-person interactions were eliminated or restricted. As a result, there has been an acceleration of digitalization needs in the field of business incorporation to allow a continuity of business creation and avoid in-person contact. In several economies, the health crisis speeded up the provision of electronic services for business incorporation. As such, finding new ways of carrying out ID checks such as introducing digital IDs has become a crucial feature in this field. It is also important to note that beyond the needs imposed by the current health crisis, introducing verification of digital IDs in business start-ups is key to fighting identity fraud, increasing transparency and promoting secure online interactions in an increasingly digitalized economy.
Technologyfinextra.com

Socure launches ID verification tech for BNPL

Socure, the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust, today announced the introduction of the first identity verification and fraud solution purpose-built for the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry. The solution leverages the technology and data currently used by more than 100 top BNPL providers, alternative payment providers,...
Economythepaypers.com

SWIFT rolls out real time account verification

SWIFT has announced the go-live of a service that will enable banks to verify payee account details before an international payment is sent. According to the company press release, most cross-border payments are processed without issue, but one of the leading causes for those that fail or lose time is incorrect beneficiary information – from misspelled names to transposed account numbers. And because they are detected late in the process, these issues can be among the most time-consuming and costly to resolve. SWIFT’s Payment Pre-validation service tackles this problem by allowing a sending bank to confirm account details, via an API, with the receiving bank from the very beginning of the process so that any data or account problems are identified right up front. This check is similar to what already occurs in some domestic markets except the SWIFT service will go much further — solving the issue for up to 11,000 institutions and 4 billion accounts in 200 countries.
Businessfinextra.com

How robust Ultimate Beneficial Ownership strategy positions regulated firms for success

It has never been more important for firms to maintain strong systems to appropriately assess customer risk, and yet, obtaining comprehensive ultimate beneficial ownership information presents a significant challenge for many regulated institutions. A lack of clear and consistent data and management of cross-jurisdictional inconsistencies unfortunately complicates these projects. However,...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Healthcare Providers Can Curb Digital Security Issues And Meet HIPAA Requirements With Digital ID Verification

One of the most important considerations in the healthcare arena is keeping medical records and other sensitive information secure. Unfortunately, many U.S. healthcare providers are not equipped to handle this task. A survey of more than 2,000 security specialists from 705 health organizations estimated that about three-quarters of the nation’s hospitals, doctors and health systems are unprepared for cyberattacks that could compromise more than 500 records. Ninety-six percent of IT professionals said that hackers were trouncing the security measures in place at medical establishments, highlighting the extent of these vulnerabilities.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Why cybersecurity frameworks are crucial for the future of open banking

Open banking is set to take the financial world by storm. When consumers allow third parties to access their banking data, financial companies and institutions can create more tailored products and services and drive innovation, convenience, and value. However, inherent in the handling of sensitive financial information are cybersecurity risks, and they’re not going unnoticed: 53% of people surveyed in this report see open banking as a “dangerous” use of data sharing. It’s no secret that the financial services industry is a prime target for cybercrime, and with a cyber attack in the banking industry costing $18.3 million on average, could open banking raise this cost even further?
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Trulioo brings biometric verification to four new payment providers

Biometric identity verification firm Trulioo recently announced new partnerships with four European payment providers: PayDo, Pollen Technologies, Sokin, and XanderPay. The move follows the company’s closure of a $394 million Series D funding round of financing last month, aimed at expanding the reach of its face biometrics-based identity verification solutions around the globe.
Businessfinextra.com

Visa’s Latest Moves into Digital Assets

Visa’s enthusiasm for digital assets shows no signs of slowing as they adopt USD Coin and bid in venture funds. Back in April, Visa CEO Al Kelly discussed the payments giant's ambitions for integrating digital assets into their services, describing the firm as "extremely well-positioned" to do so. Visa is...
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Binance.US Adds Mobile Phone Tech to Verification Process

Digital asset marketplace Binance.US is adding mobile phone-based technology to its user verification and onboarding processes. The multi-year agreement is with Prove a company offering technology that proves identity with a phone number. Through its trademarked process Phone-Centric Identity Prove analyzes mobile, telecom, and other signals for the purposes of identity verification, identity authentication, and fraud prevention.
Businessmartechseries.com

Quantexa Redefines Data and Analytics to Lead Contextual Decision Intelligence Category with $153M Series D Funding

Latest blue-chip investment round led by Warburg Pincus accelerates Quantexa’s global technology leadership and expansion, following a year of exceptional growth, as ground-breaking CDI technology sees mass corporate adoption. Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced it has raised $153M in Series D...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Next Big Thing | Microsoft, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),AWS (United States),Oracle (United States),Google (United States),Alibaba (China),Fujitsu (Japan),Rackspace (United States),DigitalOcean (United States),Verizon (United States).

