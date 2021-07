IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.