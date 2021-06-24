Fairhaven Father-Son Duo Behind ‘Caught in Providence’ Nominated for Emmy
A father-son duo from Fairhaven has a shot at winning a national Daytime Emmy award this Friday night for their work on the hugely popular TV show Caught in Providence. John and Jared Methia both attended Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech. Little did John Methia know back when that his Steam Engineering studies would evaporate before his eyes in order to launch a 42-year career in award-winning television and digital production.wbsm.com
