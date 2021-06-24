Cancel
Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven Father-Son Duo Behind ‘Caught in Providence’ Nominated for Emmy

By Phil Paleologos
 18 days ago
A father-son duo from Fairhaven has a shot at winning a national Daytime Emmy award this Friday night for their work on the hugely popular TV show Caught in Providence. John and Jared Methia both attended Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech. Little did John Methia know back when that his Steam Engineering studies would evaporate before his eyes in order to launch a 42-year career in award-winning television and digital production.

New Bedford Coach Mike Ferreira Leaves a Legacy

One of my son's baseball coaches passed away on Thursday. It has been years since Steve played ball and at least as many years since Mike Ferreira stopped coaching for the Whaling City Youth Baseball League headquartered at Brooklawn Park. But Coach Mike's passing touched me deeply. I didn't know...
Tiverton Mom Begging For Stolen Memory Card With Cherished Photos

A Tiverton woman is heartbroken and begging for the return of a stolen SD card containing irreplaceable photos and memories of her late son. Monica Beth Velozo was at Colt State Park in Bristol on June 28 celebrating the life of a close friend. She brought her camera to take photos, but set it down on a chair for a bit to enjoy time with friends, not thinking that would be the last time she would see it. Velozo said it's possible her camera was stolen during some break-ins that happened soon after near her home, but she truly believes it was taken around Colt State Park. However, it's not the camera Velozo is worried about.

