FV Bank selects Fireblocks for digital asset custody services
FV Bank, a licensed digital bank and digital asset custodian has announced today it has inked a deal with Fireblocks, an award winning platform for securing digital assets. FV Bank will be leveraging Fireblocks unique MPC-based wallet and network infrastructure to support the introduction of its digital asset custody services which will seamlessly be integrated within FV Bank’s online banking for its international customers. FV Bank is the one of the few banks which has a banking license and digital asset custody licenses which will enable FV Bank to offer new services inside a vertically integrated and regulated bank service offering.www.finextra.com