Energy Industry

NJ expands utility assistance programs for pandemic-strapped residents

By Patrick Lavery
New Jersey 101.5
 18 days ago
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is extending a helping hand to those still struggling to keep up with gas and electric bills as a result of COVID-19 income loss. Changes to the BPU's Universal Service Fund go into effect Oct. 1, according to a release issued Thursday. They include a raising of income limits from 185% of the Federal Poverty Level to 400%, a threshold of approximately $104,000, making more New Jerseyans eligible for benefits.

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

