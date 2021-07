In Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s Alpha is a very strong Fighter/Offlaner type hero with a good set of Crowd Control, Blink, and AoE. Newly revamped Alpha mostly deals physical damage to the enemies and with his new charging ability either he can initiate a fight else he can dash to a safe distance. With the combination of Flicker+Ultimate and proper build he is very sustained in the mid and late stage, so he can easily finish any squishy heroes in a 1v2 situation. He is easy to play type champion. In this guide, we will cover how to build and play Alpha in Mobile Legends, starting from her skills, to emblems and spell recommendations, and finally to items and gameplay tips. Now without further ado let’s just jump into the MLBB battlefield with Alpha.