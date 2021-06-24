For Summer Programs, COVID-19 Restrictions Remain in Place at Saline Area Schools
COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted throughout the State of Michigan. But they're still enacted- for now, at least - in Saline Area Schools. Board of Education President Jennifer Steben, at the outset of Tuesday's board meeting, said that while the state's restrictions were lifted Tuesday, said masking and other restrictions remain in place during summer programs offered by the school district.thesalinepost.com
Comments / 0