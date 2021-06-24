Needham Community Education shares summer offerings. After being restricted in movements for more than a year, this summer will be a time to get out there and enjoy life to its fullest. Residents can enhance their summer with an NCE class. NCE offers a limited number of programs in the summer, but they are curated to be unique, with a focus on activities that are well-suited to the season and fun. Some programs will be virtual, both for the convenience of being able to take them from wherever residents are this summer, and also for those who remain cautious about re-entry. NCE’s in-person programs are either outdoors or in spaces where people can easily socially distance themselves.