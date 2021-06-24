Thirsty? Got a Hot Deal For You!

Summer has arrived and so has summer heat. Thirsty? Stay tuned as the heat rises and you might win!. Rick Merrill Law is ready to quench your thirst with a hot weather contest. The first time the official temperature at Everett’s Paine Field hits 90 degrees or better, the following day at 4 PM, all iced drinks at Snohomish County Deidrich Expresso stands will be free for 90 minutes. How about that? Rick Merrill Law – attorneys – buying you an iced drink if it hits 90 degrees or better!