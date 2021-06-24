Cancel
Calistoga, CA

Calistoga Planning Commission OKs smaller version of Buster's BBQ neon sign

By Cynthia Sweeney
Napa Valley Register
 18 days ago

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a new neon sign for Buster’s Southern BBQ, with the condition it be reduced in size. Restaurant owner Charles Davis’ application was for a 32-square foot neon sign to be hung on a building set back from Foothill Boulevard. After a detailed discussion about the project’s dimensions, Commissioners unanimously agreed that it should not exceed 25-square feet, as signage for the entire business should conform to the 50-foot sign ordinance that applies to the entire double-lot property.

napavalleyregister.com

