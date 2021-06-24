Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Annual North Carolina Farm Bill Nears Final Lawmaker Approval

publicradioeast.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina legislature is near final approval of its annual farm bill, which includes a new method to permit operations at hog farms so they can convert liquid waste into consumer natural gas. The House voted on Thursday for the measure, which makes changes in more than a dozen categories related to agriculture. A similar version passed the Senate last month and could soon be on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. Interest is growing in biogas because of the potential revenue source. Some Democrats complained the permit process would be too swift and could omit concerns over air quality.

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bill#Legislature#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Senate
Related
AgricultureWRAL

Fish Farms: Aquaculture industry thriving in North Carolina's backyard

RALEIGH, NC -- Caviar and crawfish from the Carolinas--who knew?. WRAL's latest documentary, Fish Farms, explores one of North Carolina’s best kept secrets. Aquaculture, or the farming of fish and seafood, is a thriving industry that brings over $60 million in revenue to the state each year​. The documentary, hosted by WRAL News Anchor Debra Morgan, premieres Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

State Senator Susan Rubio Bill to Protect California Farms from Wildfires Passes Legislature, Heads to Governor for Final Approval – Allows Coverage Through the FAIR Plan

July 9, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In an unanimous, bipartisan vote, the California Legislature on Thursday passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would help protect farms unable to obtain insurance due to devastating wildfires. The Legislature added an urgency clause to Senate Bill 11, which if signed by the Governor, would make it effect immediately.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers pass recycling bill

AUGUSTA — Lawmakers have passed a bill that takes the cost of recycling and puts it back on the companies that sent it. Rep. Nicole Grohoski sponsored the bill, which was approved by both the Maine House of Representatives and the Maine Senate with bipartisan support. Private companies will pay...
Beauty & Fashionfranchising.com

Phenix Salon Suites Finalizes Plans for 7th North Carolina Location

Nation’s Premier Salon Suite Welcomes Seasoned Executive as Key Player in Raleigh’s Expansion. Among these monumental signings is Greg Rusnak, a future multi-unit operator with Phenix Salon Suites, who solidified plans to open his first location in the heart of Raleigh. Set to open at the end of 2021, Rusnak’s salon location will be located in the happening Celebration Plaza and will house 35 suites - including doubles and premiums - for lifestyle professionals in the health, wellness and beauty industries.
Maine StateRegister Citizen

Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have passed a bill to regulate packaging materials by having private companies pay for the cost of disposing of the waste and improve state recycling programs. The bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan votes in June, but was held up until...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

County approves permit for wind farm north of Casper, with some reluctance

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission voted Tuesday to grant Anticline Wind LLC a conditional use permit to build an industrial wind project on private land north of Casper. There project will now undergo an even more rigorous permitting process with the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council. If Anticline’s partner,...
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Lawmakers approve $13.1B budget, other bills to end session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers approved a $13.1 billion state budget and a host of other bills as they recessed for the summer late Thursday. The spending plan, which cleared the state Senate on a 30-7 vote, boosts support for affordable housing, social services and education — and without any broad-based tax increases.
Charlotte, NC9News

North Carolina restaurant adds 23% service charge to all bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leah & Louise, a popular restaurant in Charlotte's Camp North End, is transforming its business model to pay employees higher salaries. The restaurant says it is adding a "service charge," which means your bill will have an extra 23% tacked on. Leah & Louise's management says this service charge is in place with the goal of replacing traditional tipping.
Healthwhqr.org

Six years after approval, North Carolina is making the switch to Medicaid Managed Care

The switch begins Wednesday, July 1, 2021. Some beneficiaries will not enroll with health plans, and will remain in NC Medicaid Direct. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), features of the state’s program include establishing a payment structure that rewards better health outcomes, integrating physical and behavioral health, and investing in non-medical interventions aimed at reducing costs and improving health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy