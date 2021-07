It seems like everyone who's considered important in the hip-hop world was at Michael Rubin's all-white dress code Fourth of July party. Add Quavo to the list. From Jay-Z to Jon Bon Jovi, the Atlanta rapper was spotted with seemingly everyone in the music business on Sunday night, and he took to Instagram to show it off to his almost 20 million followers. But before posting highlights from the night, the fit pic he posted prior recalled an iconic lyric for longtime fans of Migos, dating back to the first Culture days.