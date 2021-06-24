New Video: Majid Jordan – ‘Waves Of Blue’

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei is currently working on his fourth studio album, What We Call Life, but in the interim, he shares the visuals for his single "Family" which serves as the perfect precursor. The mellow and reflective textures ripe with a prominent bass line that holds the framework of the beat as synths, lush keys, and guitar plucks come into play. Rakei goes down memory lane, taking snapshots of life with his family from ab initio till present. The song prominently deals with the divorce of his parents in his mid-teens and how he processed the whole affair. He takes a look back and reaches the conclusion that the love is still there even though mom and dad are not together.