Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Video: Majid Jordan – ‘Waves Of Blue’

By Akaash
hiphop-n-more.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajid Jordan have been gearing up to release their third studio album which has been in the works for a few years. So far we’ve heard two singles in ‘Waves Of Blue‘ and ‘Been Through That‘ and last night, the pair performed the first single on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
Celebritiesearmilk.com

Jordan Rakei is all about "Family" [Video]

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei is currently working on his fourth studio album, What We Call Life, but in the interim, he shares the visuals for his single "Family" which serves as the perfect precursor. The mellow and reflective textures ripe with a prominent bass line that holds the framework of the beat as synths, lush keys, and guitar plucks come into play. Rakei goes down memory lane, taking snapshots of life with his family from ab initio till present. The song prominently deals with the divorce of his parents in his mid-teens and how he processed the whole affair. He takes a look back and reaches the conclusion that the love is still there even though mom and dad are not together.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Vince Staples – ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’

If you’ve been out of the loop, Vince Staples put out his self-titled album this past Friday. It’s been getting good reviews like most of his work does. Tonight, Vince has dropped another visual from it. Following ‘LAW OF AVERAGES‘, it’s the video for ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?‘, the intro...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album: “Really proud of this one”

It looks like The Weeknd is already in the studio working on his new album, the follow up the blockbuster After Hours from last year. In a few tweets on Tuesday, July 13, the Canadian superstar updated on what the fans can expect from him in the near future. He first tweeted “we getting there” followed by a disc emoji, and then said that he was “really proud of this one.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Good 4' No. 1 on Both the Album and Song Charts

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t budging… or at least, she never seems to for long. Although the teen singer does get tossed out of the top spot of either the album chart or songs chart on occasion, she invariably returns to conquer one or, as in the case of this week, both. Her “Good 4 U” continues its streak as a No. 1 song and is rejoined in chart dominance this week by her “Sour” album.
Musictalentrecap.com

John Legend Reveals New Song for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack

John Legend has revealed his new song recorded for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. His song appears alongside other big names in music. The original film’s soundtrack included iconic artists, so it’s no surprise the sequel film is trying to recreate that success. The soundtrack for Space Jam:...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Close-Up Of Her Twerking On Her 23rd Birthday

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott's 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.
Musicrunthetrap.com

LISTEN: Charly Jordan Samples Lady Gaga in New House Anthem, ‘No Sleep’

Inspired by Pride Month, Charly Jordan has unleashed an absolute heater of a new song in ‘No Sleep,’ a Lady Gaga sampled house record that is incredibly groovy from start to finish. As you’ll hear below, the track breathes new life into Gaga’s infamous interview – from the deep, driving bassline to the crisp drums this track is simply made for the club. The release also comes alongside the exciting news of Jordan kicking off her residency at the brand new Zouk Las Vegas, joining the likes of big time acts such as Zedd, DJ Snake, ZHU, and more. Stream ‘No Sleep’ via Spotify below and read what Charly has to say about this tune as well.
Theater & Dancenowdecatur.com

BTS Drops ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS released their CD single Butter featuring brand new track “Permission to Dance” on Friday (July 9th). A video for the new track also dropped Friday (July 9th) and according to a press release, “The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.”
MusicHipHopDX.com

Nelly & Kelly Rowland's 'Dilemma' Video Reaches 1B YouTube Views

Nelly and Kelly Rowland joined forces in 2002 for their collaborative hit “Dilemma.” The song would appear on Nelly’s second studio album Nellyville going No. 1 across various Billboard charts, and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. The Ryan Bowser-directed music video propelled the song even higher, and...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Pop Smoke ‘FAITH’ Album Track List Revealed

This week, thanks to the rapper’s family and Steven Victor, we get to hear a sophomore album from the late Pop Smoke. The album’s title FAITH and the cover art got revealed to us in the last few days and now, we have the official track list. There are no...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.
Beauty & FashionElle

Zendaya Honours Beyoncé With 'Crazy In Love' Dress At BET Awards

Singing along to Beyoncé's debut solo single, 'Crazy In Love' while practising the 'uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, oh-no-no' dance, of course!. As was Zendaya, apparently. Which is why the Malcolm & Marie actor wore the vintage Versace dress that Beyoncé had performed her hit single in at last night's BET awards on June 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy