Janice Almanza Contrerez 1928 - 2021
Janice Almanza Contrerez passed away on June 17, 2021 at her home in Great Bend Kan. She was born on April 8, 1928 in Larned, Kan., the daughter of Augustin and Ascenscion Almanza. She was a lifetime resident of Kinsley, Kan. when she married Jose R Contrerez Sr. They had seven childre, Carol Contrerez, Steven L. Contrerez, David E. Contrerez, Joe R. Contrerez Jr., Delores D. Munoz, Anita M. Cleveland, Fredrick R. Contrerez, all of Great Bend Kan.; ten grandchildren, April Zendejas, Candy Contrerez, Buzz Contrerez, Danny Contrerez, Steven Contrerez, Shawna Contrerez, Alex Contrerez, Hannah Contrerez, Richard Garcia, Dalton Contrerez; and ten great grandchildren, Reina Zendejas. Alexandria Zendejas, Vicente Zendejas, Haven Rylan, Trevor Raul Jr., all of Great Bend, Kan.www.gbtribune.com
Comments / 0