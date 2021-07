YouTube TV has softly launched a new add-on package known as 4K Plus. It includes two much-anticipated features: 4K playback and offline downloads. The sole target of the 4K Plus package is to make people feel as if they are alive at that time. To enable that kind of expedition, YouTube is allowing 4K Plus subscribers to watch the action in 4K resolution with a limitless stream, as well as 5.1 Dolby audio functionality for all YouTube TV members – the latter being a direct response to the most common request from users who want to maximise their spectator perspective with dazzle audio.