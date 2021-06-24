Charlotte-based GCG Wealth Management prepping for more acquisitions, HQ move to South End

While office leasing activity across San Francisco may be starting to reanimate in the new cycle, it is obvious that publicly traded firms with strong fiscal responsibility may be reconsidering the amount of space they need. Airbnb is one of those San Francisco-based companies rethinking not only what the new normal will bring to its business but also where it hopes to house those employees in the future. One thing is for certain, it won’t be at 650 Townsend, which the company is actively marketing for sublease.