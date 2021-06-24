Cancel
Charlotte-based GCG Wealth Management prepping for more acquisitions, HQ move to South End

By Caroline Hudson
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 18 days ago
A local wealth-management firm has its eye set on more growth, with plans for new office space and more acquisitions to bulk up its presence.

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

