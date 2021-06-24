Charlotte-based GCG Wealth Management prepping for more acquisitions, HQ move to South End

Griffin Real Estate and Madison International Realty have formed a joint venture for their first investments together in Germany. With Griffin’s development partner, Panattoni, a European logistic developer, the firms will develop two build-to-suit properties, with a footprint area of more than 7,000 square meters (75,350 square feet) and 9,100 square meters (97,950 square feet), respectively, that have been leased to Amazon on a 15-year lease with combined investment volume over €80 million ($95 million).
Comments / 0