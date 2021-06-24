Enjoy Yourselfie at New Bedford’s Brand New Museum

A Tiverton woman is heartbroken and begging for the return of a stolen SD card containing irreplaceable photos and memories of her late son. Monica Beth Velozo was at Colt State Park in Bristol on June 28 celebrating the life of a close friend. She brought her camera to take photos, but set it down on a chair for a bit to enjoy time with friends, not thinking that would be the last time she would see it. Velozo said it's possible her camera was stolen during some break-ins that happened soon after near her home, but she truly believes it was taken around Colt State Park. However, it's not the camera Velozo is worried about.