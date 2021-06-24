Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Enjoy Yourselfie at New Bedford's Brand New Museum

The doors to the SouthCoast's first and only selfie museum are now open. Paige Jones and Jaslyn Sweetman are the women behind the idea to bring the nationwide phenomenon to New Bedford. Back in mid-March, Jones and Sweetman decided to book an impromptu trip to Miami, hoping for some girl time and to take a few days away from their kids. While there, they visited the Miami Selfie Museum in the Wynwood Art District, where an idea popped into their heads.... Why not bring this unique experience back to the New Bedford area?

FUN 107

FUN 107

