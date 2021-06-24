Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Rail merger is a key to economic growth, supply chain security

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFXCE_0aeNMuU000
© Getty Images

One of the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic is that shorter supply chains are vital. This is especially true as global supply chain bottlenecks have choked the flow of everything from computer chips to breakfast cereal. The urgency of the issue was highlighted when President Biden earlier this month convened an emergency task force to study this supply chain problem that “threaten[s] America’s economic and national security.”

While there are a wide range of solutions under consideration, it is clear that one of them will be reducing the United States’s dependence on distant supply chains in Asia and relocating many of those closer to home. In other words, “offshoring” increasingly will be replaced by what has come to be known as “nearshoring.”

As the CEOs of two of the continent’s leading railroads, Canadian National (CN) Railway Company and Kansas City Southern (KCS), we are committed to making nearshoring a more viable option for American business. The proposed combination of our companies, we believe, would create the first truly North American railroad with new direct connections that would give companies in America’s heartland faster, more reliable and less expensive reach into both Canada and Mexico.

We would supply the critical infrastructure that will allow the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement to reach its full potential. This would be possible because our complementary combined footprints would extend from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Canada, down through 18 states in the center of the U.S. to the Pacific and Gulf coasts of Mexico. We also have made a commitment to provide new levels of pricing transparency and optionality that would increase the route choices, supply chain resiliency and bargaining power of shippers.

The benefits of a combined CN and KCS railroad would be widespread across the economy. Consider an auto manufacturer in Michigan: with this combination, it would have increased ability to rapidly and reliably source car parts from elsewhere in the U.S. or Mexico rather than from Asia. Our track would directly connect Detroit to the heart of Mexico, giving U.S. manufacturers more competitive routes and the ability to create U.S. jobs as they meet new domestic and regional content requirements under the USMCA. Other potential beneficiaries include grain farmers in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin who would have expanded reach into global markets, as well as ethanol producers in Iowa who would have direct access to markets in Mexico; home-builders in Texas and poultry farmers in Arkansas would benefit from expanded supply networks of lumber and source feed ingredients.

We have detailed in our filings with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) how our combination would help several major sectors, including grain, lumber, auto, plastics, petroleum and intermodal importers and exporters. The efficiencies of our combination would enhance competition and boost the economies of all three countries. The combination would allow us to continue our high-level investment in our tracks and associated freight infrastructure.

Our combination would also be good for the environment, we believe. One of the premises of this transaction is our bet that we would be able to convince many shippers, who now rely on long-haul trucking, to convert their business to trains. If successful, the CN-KCS combined network would help relieve the chronic shortages of long-haul truck drivers and reduce the carbon footprint of long-haul truck traffic heading up and down Interstates 35, 55 and 94 between Mexico, Texas and the Midwest. We have calculated that for a single route, from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Detroit, Mich., moving freight from trucks to trains would save 260,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent of the average annual emissions of more than 300 long-haul trucks. Multiply that across multiple routes and years, and the impact would be significant.

We believe in the power of a more connected continent to drive economic growth and prosperity, but we can only achieve this goal if the Surface Transportation Board approves our voting trust and allows us the opportunity to make our case for linking these two North American railroads.

Jean-Jacques Ruest is the CEO of Canadian National Railway Company. Patrick Ottensmeyer is the CEO of Kansas City Southern.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Ethanol#Infrastructure#Supply Chains#North American#Usmca#Stb#Cn Kcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: EPA approved toxic 'forever' chemicals for fracking in 2011: report | Western states at risk of unprecedented heat as wildfire season begins | Study: Just 25 cities account for majority of global urban greenhouse gas emissions

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the EPA’s approval of potential...
IndustryFast Company

How supply-chain innovation can bolster U.S. security

The mandate for military and defense organizations to invest in advancing supply chains is more urgent every day. In its 2021 National Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community,1 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported, “Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang have demonstrated the capability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic.” The report describes the potential risk to private and public supply chains, warning that state-sponsored hackers have directed campaigns at supply chains to help nation-states target the United States and conduct operations—”espionage, sabotage, and potentially prepositioning for warfighting.”
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends || SAP ,ChainPoint ,Agri Value Chain ,KPMG

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industrynddist.com

The Key to Supply Chain Resiliency Could Be a Circular Approach

Manufacturers and their supply chain leaders are entering a unique period of time. As the world looks to get back on track, both socially and economically following a historic pandemic, new realities are being meshed with lessons-learned to formulate advanced inventory, production and sourcing strategies. Worthy of greater consideration, according to not-for-profit standards developer GSI US, is a circular approach to supply chains.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

The Supply Chain Begins - And Ends - In The Earth

Supply chains have suffered severe disruption during the pandemic, and are now being severely tested by the robust recovery in demand and economic activity. Stories of supply shortages and delivery delays abound, causing havoc in distribution and pushing up prices. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks sound confident that these problems will work themselves out within the next few months; corporates on the ground tend to be less optimistic, and warn that dislocations will likely stretch well into next year.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's unemployment blunder is crushing economic supply chains

Delta-variant scare tactics notwithstanding, the United States economy is exiting the coronavirus age. The government’s emergency actions over the past year that forestalled an economic crash are now catching up with us, with a White House seemingly unable to recognize the scale of the potential issue. Various measures, including extending the unemployment bonus program, will further accelerate the fastest inflationary pressure in 40 years. Without swift action, the American economy soon will face the hangover due to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials and finished goods.
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Drive Big Growth | IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus, Arc-net

Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Industrybostonnews.net

Industrial Insulation Market by Form, Material, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Industrial Insulation Market by Form (Pipe, Blanket, Board), Material (Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Plastic Foams), End-use Industry (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for industrial insulation in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in industrial activities such as establishment and expansion of power plants, oil refineries, and so on. The capital cost for the installation of insulation materials is quite high, owing to the requirement of separate clearances, regulation citing, and skilled labor which is a major challenge for the industrial insulation market. The demand for industrial insulation is rising, owing to the growing demand from increased infrasturtural activities in emerging economies. This increase in demand for environment-friendly industrial insulation and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the benefits of proper insulation is a major restraint for the market.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Future Prospects 2026 | FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Exel Logistics

The latest research on "Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsbostonnews.net

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UAE's $1 bil green ammonia project to start in 2024; targets Europe, US markets

Initial output will be 40,000 mt/year, to reach 200,000 mt/yr in 2026. Owners of projects talk to potential investors to hold stakes. The UAE's $1 billion green ammonia project in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi will start production in the second quarter of 2024 and target exports mainly to Europe and the US, a KIZAD official told S&P Global Platts, as OPEC's third largest oil producer invests in a clean energy pivot.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Fuel costs push rates higher faster in 2021

Chart of the Week: Truckstop.com 7-day Van Rate per Mile, Department of Energy average retail price of diesel – USA SONAR: TSTOPVRPM.USA, DOE.USA. Truckload spot rates continue to trend higher in 2021, averaging $3.18/mile over the past two months compared to $2.96/mile (7.4%) from November to December of last year, according to Truckstop.com’s average top 100 lanes. What can get lost in the cost of transportation is the rising underlying costs such as maintenance, insurance and the most easily tracked — fuel.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

India has a long way to go in confronting China

India’s decision to move 50,000 additional troops to its border with China bolsters its ability to protect itself against Chinese aggression. It is a belated response to China’s actions last year, when the Chinese army surprised ill-prepared Indian soldiers and occupied several square miles of Indian territory in the Ladakh region to build roads and fortify military encampments.
Bicyclesatlantanews.net

E-Bikes Market Leading Players, Supply Chain Analysis, Technological Innovations & Key Developments

Global E-bikes Market was valued at US$ 24.05 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 71.50 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 12.77% from 2021-2027. E-bikes is defined as a bicycle with an integrated electric motor drivemechanism and battery that produces power for causing/assisting propulsion. Various types of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes which produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

The Timeline of COVID-19 in the Supply Chain

COVID-19's impact on the supply chain will be something for the history books. Take a look at this interactive timeline, detailing important events throughout the past year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy