Swede Hollow, St. Paul, ca. 1910. Swedish settlement in St. Paul began in the this ravine along Phalen CreekMinnesota Historical Society. The area known as Swede Hollow predates the incorporation of the city of St. Paul, MN. Its first white settler was Edward Phelan, who built a small, crude log cabin near the former Hamm's Brewery brew house. The first wave of Swedish immigrants came to the area and moved into shanties abandoned by early hunters, trappers, and loggers in the 1850s.