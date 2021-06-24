Wheelchairs available at several South Walton beach accesses
High tech chairs offer beach enjoyment for mobility challenged. Being mobility challenged can be frustrating, especially when one wants to enjoy our beautiful beaches in South Walton. However, five South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Stations offer beach wheelchairs for public use, making access much easier. This service is offered at no charge through a partnership between South Walton Fire District (SWFD) and the Walton County Tourist Development Council.www.waltonoutdoors.com
Comments / 0