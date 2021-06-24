Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No Reason to Forget About Bentley

By Mike D'Abate
Posted by 
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa3WU_0aeNMXNP00

The New England Patriots linebacker corps got some major reinforcement in the offseason, but Ja'Whaun Bentley should still figure prominently after stepping up to fill a void in 2020.

Perhaps no positional depth chart was hit harder in 2020 than linebacker, which saw Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts depart via unrestricted free agency and team captain and defensive play-caller Dont’a Hightower exercise his right to opt out.

Amid the subtractions, Bentley emerged and not only became New England’s starting off-the-ball linebacker, he also accepted the responsibilities of being the team’s defensive play-caller.

However, Bentley did not simply inherit the role by default. Since his rookie season in 2018, the 24-year-old had exhibited a heightened ability to communicate effectively with his teammates. In fact, Bentley occasionally wore the communication device in his helmet throughout his first two years in the league, a task typically reserved for Hightower.

Prior to the 2020 season, Bentley was voted a defensive team captain by his teammates, solidifying him as a team leader. On the field, Bentley enjoyed a productive season. He was used not just as an early-down run defender, but also in coverage.

Though he ranked second on the team with 91 total tackles, Bentley’s season was not without struggle. He had his ups and downs when defending the run, and sometimes found himself out of place when dropping back into coverage. He also dealt with groin and shoulder injuries throughout the second half of the season. As a result, Bentley relinquished defensive play-calling duties to fellow captain Devin McCourty prior to Week 4.

Heading into 2021, the Patriots have reloaded their linebacking corps. Free agent acquisitions Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan and Van Noy (for his second tour of duty in New England) will join Hightower in bolstering the depth chart. Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are entering their second year with that team, as well.

In light of the Pats’ significant upgrades, some have questioned Bentley’s potential role with the club in the upcoming season.

While several players are capable of playing off the ball in New England this year, Bentley’s leadership and experience make him a valuable piece to the Pats roster.

Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not. With Hightower, Van Noy and Uche likely to play on and off the line this year, the Patriots will have a great deal of options.

The team is likely to use Bentley in a more specialized role, which should accentuate his skill set. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense while also dropping into coverage and aiding the pass rush.

In 2021, Ja’Whaun Bentley will be wearing a new number (8) and might be employed in a different role on New England’s defense. Though he might have a bit more company in the linebacker room this season, Bentley still should find himself playing a big role for the Patriots defense.

Comments / 0

PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
14
Followers
128
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPats Pulpit

46 Patriots will be playing for new contracts during the 2021 NFL season

With training camp only two weeks away the New England Patriots currently have 90 players on their roster. That number will obviously be reduced to 53 come the regular season, while others will join the practice squad or injury-related reserve lists. At the moment, however, a significant portion of that roster will be playing for new contracts in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles fans shouldn’t forget about Quez Watkins

In the world of sports, there is an old saying, speed kills. Oftentimes, the faster players in the league rank among the most dangerous. While the Philadelphia Eagles front office made it a goal to add speed in the 2021 NFL Draft, general manager Howie Roseman and his merry men started the process a year earlier. They selected three speedy wideouts and a couple of guys that can run on defense (Davion Taylor for instance).
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Will Alex Highsmith make Steelers fans forget about Bud Dupree?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their defense, but more importantly sacking the quarterback. After leading the league in sacks in 2020, the biggest question surrounding the black and gold pass rush is whether Alex Highsmith can fill the void left when Bud Dupree jettisoned for the Tennessee Titans via free agency.
NFLWKRC

3 reasons to be pessimistic about Bengals heading into training camp

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The start of Bengals training camp is roughly a month away from beginning and after taking an optimistic view of the team heading into it, here are three reasons to be pessimistic:. 3. The linebackers are unproven and possibly underwhelming. The Skinny: The Bengals best and most...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?

Maybe it's just me, but I see similarities in Osa Odighizua's game compared to Tyrone Crawford. Do you see him stepping in and being able to fill that void Crawford left following his injury and ultimately his retirement? How would you compare the two players? — TANNER CARLSON /SAN ANTONIO, TX.
NFLchatsports.com

Biggest reasons to be excited about the 2021 Eagles

After running through the biggest concerns about the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Kempski and I are back with a more positive spin on this week’s BGN Radio podcast episode. As promised, we got together to talk about the top reasons to be excited about the upcoming season. Jimmy and I...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
College Sportschatsports.com

Scott Welcomes Bentley to Football Staff

TAMPA, JULY 1, 2021 – USF head coach Jeff Scott today announced the addition Bobby Bentley to the Bulls' staff as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator. "I'm excited to welcome Bobby Bentley to our coaching staff and know his background, experience and success at both the collegiate and high school level will help make us better, " Scott said. "I have known Bobby for a long time and he is a great fit for the culture we are building and the players we are developing at USF.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Don’t forget about Kyle McCord

It seems that most Ohio State football fans have already conceded that the starting quarterback job will go to C.J. Stroud, but they shouldn’t forget about Kyle McCord. The quarterback battle at the Ohio State football program is one of the most intriguing position battles in the country. This is the first time since Dwayne Haskins took over at quarterback that there has been a true QB battle at Ohio State.
NFLBeaver County Times

Chris Mueller: Forget about Twitter, Bush has questions to answer on field in 2021

Devin Bush became the latest victim of what I’ll term the “Steelers Curse,” whereupon a player, regardless of their ability level, ends up having their social media behavior completely eclipse whatever they do on the field. The worst tweet Bush sent over the holiday weekend – don’t bother looking it...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Cory's Corner: Don't Forget About Josiah Deguara

Much has been written about the usual suspects on offense for the Packers. You’ve got Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard and even Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Just don’t forget about Josiah Deguara. You’re probably like, “Who? Didn’t he tear his ACL?” He did in fact tear his left ACL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLBleacher Report

Chris Godwin Rumors: Latest on Bucs WR's Potential New Contract Ahead of Deadline

There is reportedly hope that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can sign wide receiver Chris Godwin to a long-term contract extension prior to Thursday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extended deals. Appearing on Sunday morning's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said there are "no new developments" as...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 outside receivers

One of the more common clichés about the modern NFL, or the modern game of football at any level, is this: Passing is king. Teams have to throw the football to win. Of course that puts a lot of pressure on the players passing the ball, but that also makes those catching the football vitally important for offenses. Particularly the receivers on the outside, often operating without a “two-way go,” facing elite cornerback with high-level press coverage skills, and even safeties rotated in their direction.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN ranks Quenton Nelson as NFLs No. 1 interior offensive lineman for 2021

ESPNs Jeremy Fowler recently ranked the top interior offensive lineman for 2021, (article found here) based on surveying “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive linemen and all the way through tight ends.”
NFL247Sports

Bucky Brooks names Matthew Stafford most underrated player in NFL

NFL Network analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks set out to name his top five most underrated players in the NFL today. Coming in at No. 1 is Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford. "The veteran quarterback has always been regarded as one of the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy