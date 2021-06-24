No Reason to Forget About Bentley

The New England Patriots linebacker corps got some major reinforcement in the offseason, but Ja'Whaun Bentley should still figure prominently after stepping up to fill a void in 2020.

Perhaps no positional depth chart was hit harder in 2020 than linebacker, which saw Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts depart via unrestricted free agency and team captain and defensive play-caller Dont’a Hightower exercise his right to opt out.

Amid the subtractions, Bentley emerged and not only became New England’s starting off-the-ball linebacker, he also accepted the responsibilities of being the team’s defensive play-caller.

However, Bentley did not simply inherit the role by default. Since his rookie season in 2018, the 24-year-old had exhibited a heightened ability to communicate effectively with his teammates. In fact, Bentley occasionally wore the communication device in his helmet throughout his first two years in the league, a task typically reserved for Hightower.

Prior to the 2020 season, Bentley was voted a defensive team captain by his teammates, solidifying him as a team leader. On the field, Bentley enjoyed a productive season. He was used not just as an early-down run defender, but also in coverage.

Though he ranked second on the team with 91 total tackles, Bentley’s season was not without struggle. He had his ups and downs when defending the run, and sometimes found himself out of place when dropping back into coverage. He also dealt with groin and shoulder injuries throughout the second half of the season. As a result, Bentley relinquished defensive play-calling duties to fellow captain Devin McCourty prior to Week 4.

Heading into 2021, the Patriots have reloaded their linebacking corps. Free agent acquisitions Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan and Van Noy (for his second tour of duty in New England) will join Hightower in bolstering the depth chart. Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are entering their second year with that team, as well.

In light of the Pats’ significant upgrades, some have questioned Bentley’s potential role with the club in the upcoming season.

While several players are capable of playing off the ball in New England this year, Bentley’s leadership and experience make him a valuable piece to the Pats roster.

Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not. With Hightower, Van Noy and Uche likely to play on and off the line this year, the Patriots will have a great deal of options.

The team is likely to use Bentley in a more specialized role, which should accentuate his skill set. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense while also dropping into coverage and aiding the pass rush.

In 2021, Ja’Whaun Bentley will be wearing a new number (8) and might be employed in a different role on New England’s defense. Though he might have a bit more company in the linebacker room this season, Bentley still should find himself playing a big role for the Patriots defense.