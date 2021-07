The older you get the more you realize that life is indeed short. While the meme featuring Dwight Shrute says “false, it’s the longest thing you do”, it’s true that our time on this planet is brief, especially in relation to the history of the universe. A couple of weeks ago we all heard the news that John McAfee, an icon in the tech and blockchain space, and a colorful character who marched to the beat of his own drummer, had died.