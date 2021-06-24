Cancel
TV Series

'How I Met Your Father': Pam Fryman To Exec Produce, Direct Pilot For Hulu Spinoff Series

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pam Fryman (How I Met Your Mother) has boarded How I Met Your Father as an executive producer. She will also direct and exec produce the Hulu spinoff series’ pilot. The show, set in the near future, watches as Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

