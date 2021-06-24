Cancel
Tottenham fans left furious as the club identify Nuno Espirito Santo as the leading candidate to become their new manager, threatening to 'cancel season tickets' as well as starting a 'NoToNuno' hashtag over potential appointment of the ex-Wolves boss

Tottenham fans have been left up in arms as their side appear to be closing in on ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to become their new manager.

Sportsmail revealed earlier on Thursday that chairman Daniel Levy and new football managing director Fabio Paratici have identified Santo as a serious candidate for the job having also considered Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Santo though is freely available after leaving Molineux at the end of last season, and could finally be the man to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked just one week before the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City back in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ow3yH_0aeNMJGT00
Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is now a candidate to take over at Tottenham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgegQ_0aeNMJGT00
Spurs are in total disarray having been without a manger since sacking Jose Mourinho in April

Since then Spurs have faced setbacks pursuing as much as eight managers including former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Fans were buoyed as the club flirted with the possibility of appointing Antonio Conte after the former Chelsea boss walked away from Inter Milan after winning Serie A.

But after talks broke down, Spurs find themselves in a position of having had no manager for over two months, with Ryan Mason acting as caretaker after Mourinho's sacking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsPrm_0aeNMJGT00
Owner Daniel Levy has struggled to nail down a target in the two months since

Despite the long wait for a new manager though, supporters have been left fuming at the potential appointment of Santo and voiced their concern on Twitter by making 'NoToNuno' a top trending hashtag.

Although Santo's record at Wolves was a positive one, having guided them to the Premier League from the Championship and establishing them as a comfortable top flight side, supporters are fearful of his brand of football not matching the club's attacking ethos.

One fan slammed the unambitious approach, saying: 'There is no way the club with the most expensive tickets in Europe can hire a defensive boring manager like nuno wolves never scored in the first half ffs he was so negative levy has turned @SpursOfficial into a circus #notoNuno #Levyout.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pppu9_0aeNMJGT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYCCs_0aeNMJGT00

Other supporters claimed the long wait for a new manager was going to end in an anti-climax, while another stated it would make them cancel their season ticket.

'I didn't wait 65 days for my club to appoint nuno #NoToNuno' and '#NoToNuno doesn’t fit our policy of attractive football, I will deffo cancel my season ticket.'

However, one supporter insisted that supporters should just get onboard and back whoever is appointed by the club.

'Are Tottenham’s fans just going to complain about every manager we’re linked with? #NoToNuno trending is more embarrassing than going 60+ days without a manager. We’re not a super club that’s attracting the top candidates let’s get behind who ever we get.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVwdY_0aeNMJGT00

