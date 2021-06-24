The enduring genius of Anthony Bourdain

In anticipation of Anthony Bourdain Day, Chris Cotonou speaks to the friends and collaborators of the great chef-writer — a man always hungry for more. There was once a tall, hard-drinking, tattooed chef from New York City. After twenty years of rabble-rousing, the chef — a punctual and principled man, despite his troubles and addictions — worked his way to a respectable role at the Manhattan restaurant Les Halles. He was a talented storyteller. And in 2000, he wrote an exposé on his industry called Kitchen Confidential.