The enduring genius of Anthony Bourdain

thegentlemansjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of Anthony Bourdain Day, Chris Cotonou speaks to the friends and collaborators of the great chef-writer — a man always hungry for more. There was once a tall, hard-drinking, tattooed chef from New York City. After twenty years of rabble-rousing, the chef — a punctual and principled man, despite his troubles and addictions — worked his way to a respectable role at the Manhattan restaurant Les Halles. He was a talented storyteller. And in 2000, he wrote an exposé on his industry called Kitchen Confidential.

