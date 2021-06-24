‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Woody McClain Says He Relates to His Character Cane Tejada on 1 Topic

With the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming a little later this month, why not hear from the cast themselves all about it?. Luckily, Starz has the perfect connect for you courtesy of the video below! In this, you can see Mekai Curtis (who is playing the title character), Omar Epps, and many other actors talk about stepping into this world. They get into their characters, stepping back in time to the 1990’s, and what makes this show so interesting overall. One of the most interesting words we hear used to describe Raising Kanan is “unexpected” — that’s a pretty clear signal that you don’t have all the answers in advance, right? That’s always the concern with a show like this — that because it’s a prequel, it may not be as inherently interesting as something with an undefined future.