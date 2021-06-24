Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Arts This Week: Firelei Báez Rises From The Deep At The ICA Watershed

wgbh.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Jared Bowen brings us to a large-scale installation at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) Watershed and gives us a first look at “Club Sandwich,” the New Hampshire venue launched by entertainer John Davidson. Firelei Báez's. new installation at the ICA Watershed opens July 3 and is on...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ica#Art World#Sans Souci Palace#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artaspiremetro.com

Celebrate Creativity And Art During American Flowers Week

American Flowers Week, started by Debra Prinzing and running from June 28th – July 4th, is a time to showcase some fab American designers who bring joy through flowers and their creativity. Here, we’d like to spotlight more of the florists from the Art in Bloom event that took place this month at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Visual Artartsy.net

Artsy Insider: Two Abstract Artists Beginning to Rise in the Art Market

Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, on the occasion of ARTNOIR’s 2021 benefit auction opening this Tuesday, July 13th, on Artsy, I’m looking back at last year’s edition and tracking the trajectories of artists who’ve seen demand for their work rise since then. I’m also sharing a collection of works by artists featured in both last year’s and this year’s ARTNOIR fundraisers on Artsy, and taking a closer look at the market for two of those artists in particular.
Visual Artphillyfunguide.com

Virtual Summer Art Themed Weeks

Virtual Week - long art classes via Zoom tailored for students to engage their creativity and art making skills. Some weeks use supplies you have at home. In others we provide supplies, which can be picked up at the art center or we will deliver them free of charge anywhere within Delaware County.
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Indoor, outdoor art from SVMA

While its summer public art installation continues to surprise and intrigue people strolling though Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has launched two new exhibitions at its nearby Broadway gallery space. Sacred Landscapes: The Art of Ynez Johnston, and Question Bridge: Black Males, run through September 5. Sacred...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

PhotoGraffiti at Deep Ellum Art Co. Shows Off Rising Dallas Photographers

"Alternative Fair" by Andrew Sherman is one of the photographs on display at Deep Ellum Art Co.'s PhotoGraffiti. Many us have go-to photographers who allow us to live vicariously through their imagery, whose feeds we stalk after every major concert or event. While we enjoy seeing their visual storytelling through social media or online in concert reviews, many of these photographers have not had a platform outside of the digital space. Selling tangible artwork proves to be more of a challenge for artists.
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

Arts Guild emerges from the pandemic

The Tooele County Arts Guild has resumed events and meetings after the pandemic. The guild, a nonprofit organization, has been around for over 10 years. Its members strive to promote art to individuals in the community. Katrina Flores, Arts Guild president, said that the group is looking for more artists.
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Exhibit chronicles the rise and fall of Hamburg

Municipalities rise and fall. Consider the fate of the Arizona mining town of Tombstone, which boasted a grand hotel, an opera house and a population of 10,000 souls in the 1880s. Twenty years later, it was well on the way to becoming a ghost town. Tourism in the 20th century reversed the downward spiral.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Visit Vacaville seeking artists for 2021 Arts Week

Once again, Vacaville will be celebrating all that its local art community has to offer. The Vacaville Arts and Cultural Alliance (VACA), in conjunction with Visit Vacaville, will be bringing back Arts Week Sept. 17 to 26. Whether it is paintings, films, music or more, artists are invited to submit...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Art camp this week in KCK

An art camp is sponsored from June 28 to 30 at the Urban Station, 401 N. 14th St., Kansas City, Kansas. The camp is from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Local artists will teach different art styles and methods. The event is sponsored by Latino Arts Foundation and Urban Works.
Visual Arthccommunityjournal.com

One-week art classes offered

• July 19-23. Explore the possibilities with a variety of mediums, including charcoal, soft pastels, watercolor, palette knife, multimedia, block printing and more. Discover new ways of expressing artistic vision through line, form, color and design. All materials are provided. Johnson said since she limits each class week to two...
Boston, MABoston Globe

In Fort Point, public art helps visualize rising sea levels

To walk along Fort Point Channel this summer is to glimpse Boston’s future. A temporary 10-foot art installation, made from stacked blue lobster cages, has been set afloat on the channel, its silver and blue fins reflecting in the sun. With three tiers, the work tracks water levels projected by scientists for the years 2030, 2050, and 2070.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

New Art Museum Rises Near the Front Door of Campus

Notre Dame’s art treasures will soon have a new home near the southern edge of campus, just across the street from Eddy Street Commons and in the heart of the University’s “arts district.”. Construction began in April on the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, which is expected to open in...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Smithsonian African Art Museum Gets New Director, ICA Miami Acquires CryptoPunk NFT, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NEW DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN GETTING HIRED AT MAJOR ART MUSEUMS in the United States at a rapid pace recently. The latest: Ngaire Blankenberg has been tapped to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Blankenberg, a veteran museum consultant, takes the place of Gus Casely-Hayford, who was picked for the job in 2017 and was named the inaugural director of the V&A East in London in 2019. Blankenberg, who was principal consultant from 2008 to 2016 at Lord Cultural Resources (an adviser to arts and cultural institutions), said in a statement, “Museums are institutions that carry a lot of systemic baggage from their colonial origins, but they are vital public spaces to reconsider how we connect and contend with one another and the planet, and where we can redefine, heal, and reconcile.”
Ohio StateAthens News

Stuart's Opera House Art Opening: Deep in Ohio

Https://stuartsoperahouse.org/events/art-opening-deep-in-ohio/. Join us for the art opening of Deep in Ohio, a show by Savannah Freeman of Moonville Print Shop. My work is inspired by the natural world and almost exclusively features plants and animals native to Southeast Ohio — where I live with my family. I am completely self-taught and printmaking started as a way for me to portray my love for the biodiversity of my area. I will never stop being amazed by the sheer number of plants native to this part of the world and I hope that my work can help others appreciate it and care for it too.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

A block party launches Arts Recovery Week in Philly

Raheem Manning has done what nobody ever did before: he blocked off 33rd Street at Cecil B. Moore, right at the edge of East Fairmount Park, for a block party. “33rd Street has never been blocked off for a block party,” he said. “I talked to a resident, she says she’s been here 25 years, and her mother had the house, so they’ve been here 70 years as a family and no one’s ever blocked off 33rd for a block party.”
Visual Artopenculture.com

The Life & Art of Hilma Af Klint: A Short Art History Lesson on the Pioneering Abstract Artist

Like many artists whose abstractions cemented their legacy, Hilma af Klint was trained to paint portraits, botanicals, and landscapes. The naturalist works of her early adulthood depict bourgeois, late-19th century Swedish life, and, by association, the sort of subject matter and approach that were deemed most fitting for a female artist, even in a society where women were allowed to work alongside men.
Musicfortworthtexas.gov

Texas-born troubadour provides honest music from deep in the heart

David Tribble is a singer-songwriter in the country/folk tradition, but his perspective lends a freshness to his music. While each song stands alone, his brand consistently provides raw honesty that is delivered in a smooth, mature voice. His new 10-track album, Golden Junk, is now to available stream on Amplify...
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Suzzie Monroe | The Art of Blonde and the Rise of Luxbae

Luxbae salon and medspa was founded by renowned coloriest Suzzie Monroe. Known for her ability to create one-of-kind shades of blonde, Monroe is expanding the Los Angeles based brand with a new Luxbae location which recently opened in West Hollywood,CA. Monroe, a first generation immigrant, came to the United States...

Comments / 0

Community Policy