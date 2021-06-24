Arts This Week: Firelei Báez Rises From The Deep At The ICA Watershed

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NEW DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN GETTING HIRED AT MAJOR ART MUSEUMS in the United States at a rapid pace recently. The latest: Ngaire Blankenberg has been tapped to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Blankenberg, a veteran museum consultant, takes the place of Gus Casely-Hayford, who was picked for the job in 2017 and was named the inaugural director of the V&A East in London in 2019. Blankenberg, who was principal consultant from 2008 to 2016 at Lord Cultural Resources (an adviser to arts and cultural institutions), said in a statement, “Museums are institutions that carry a lot of systemic baggage from their colonial origins, but they are vital public spaces to reconsider how we connect and contend with one another and the planet, and where we can redefine, heal, and reconcile.”