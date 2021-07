Police rushed to a busy Hudson Valley intersection this week to assist a woman who was holding a knife to her own neck while lying in the middle of a busy road. Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to a call on Monday in the area of Raymond Avenue and Haight Avenue just after 4pm. According to officers, there were reports of a "female laying (sic) in the roadway holding a knife to her neck." When they arrived at the scene, first responders found the woman in the road and attempted to get her to drop the knife.