Jono Miller, a natural historian and the former director of the Environmental Studies Program at New College of Florida, will talk about his new book “The Palmetto Book: Histories and Mysteries of the Cabbage Palm.” Miller explores his passion for the native cabbage palm as well its interactions with human history and current events. The book dispels some common myths about this native plant and offers practical explanations about when palmettos should be pruned, where they grew historically and whether they are trees. He will discuss the book at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fogarytville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. For more information: wslr.org.