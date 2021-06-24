The MPC Theatre department chair resigns after trying to bridge the old guard with the new.

Dr. Perez-Maldonado comes to Judson having served both in the field of Architecture and in academia around the country and around the world for more than 13 years. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Dr. Perez-Malonado completed his Ph.D. in history at the Inter-American University Metropolitan Campus, concentrating on topics of urbanism, architecture, and culture. Additionally, he completed a Master of Architecture at the Savannah College of Arts and Design. For several years, he trained as a professional designer working for architecture and urban design firms in San Juan, New York, and Savannah.