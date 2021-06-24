Cancel
Monterey, CA

The MPC Theatre department chair resigns after trying to bridge the old guard with the new.

By Marielle Argueza
montereycountyweekly.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Teddy Eck took over as Monterey Peninsula College Theatre chair in January 2019, he was excited to build something new. Overwhelmingly, change was good. Eck wanted to reinvigorate the theater department. He wanted to bring in new material written and directed by an increasingly diverse student body, not just stage classic plays with more diverse casting. They produced shows like a fresh take on Frankenstein and Perseverance, a collection of student work highlighting their experiences during the pandemic.

