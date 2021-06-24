Cancel
Rude behavior at work is not an epidemic, new study shows

By University of Central Florida
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRude behavior at work has come to be expected, like donuts in the breakroom. Two decades of research on employee relationships shows that 98 percent of employees experience rude behavior at work, but now a new study suggests a large majority of workplace relationships are not characterized by rudeness. Isolated incidents of rude behavior at work, although somewhat common, do not point to widespread incivility between employees and their colleagues, according to a new UCF study.

