Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How neurons get past 'no': Inhibitory neurons target weakest-responding neurons in brain for signal transmission

By Salk Institute
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at a complex landscape, the eye needs to focus in on important details without losing the big picture—a charging lion in a jungle, for example. Now, a new study by Salk scientists shows how inhibitory neurons play a critical role in this process. The study, published May 25,...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Neurons#Cell Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
CancerPosted by
ScienceAlert

Molecules Produced by Gut Bacteria Could Help The Human Body Fight Cancer

Our guts are fabulous places, filled with a myriad of microbes. These tiny life forms help us with everything from fermenting fiber to feeling full. But their effects don't stay just in the gut. We know that gut microbes like bacteria and yeast have a role to play in diabetes, depression and neurovascular disease. Now, scientists have discovered that molecules produced by stomach bacteria could give the human body a helping hand when it comes to the immune system, even going so far as to help fight tumors. "The results are an example of how metabolites of intestinal bacteria can change the metabolism and gene regulation of our cells...
Sciencefox10phoenix.com

Study: COVID causes brain changes

A new report says COVID-19 causes significant molecular changes in the human brain but leaves no molecular trace of itself in brain tissue. Researchers at Stanford University conducted the research, which has been described as the most comprehensive molecular study to date on brain tissue taken from people who died of the coronavirus.
ScienceNature.com

Remote modulation of neuronal cells in the brain

The combination of multicomponent magnetic nanoparticles and a mechanosensitive ion channel has been shown to achieve fast magnetomechanical stimulation of neurons within the brain. In recent years, neuroscientists have been deciphering the role of specific neuronal circuits in the brain at an unprecedented rate. This breakthrough was made possible by...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Inducing sterile pyramidal neuronal death in mice to model distinct aspects of gray matter encephalitis

Acta Neuropathol Commun. 2021 Jul 2;9(1):121. doi: 10.1186/s40478-021-01214-6. Up to one person in a population of 10,000 is diagnosed once in lifetime with an encephalitis, in 50-70% of unknown origin. Recognized causes amount to 20-50% viral infections. Approximately one third of affected subjects develops moderate and severe subsequent damage. Several neurotropic viruses can directly infect pyramidal neurons and induce neuronal death in cortex and hippocampus. The resulting encephalitic syndromes are frequently associated with cognitive deterioration and dementia, but involve numerous parallel and downstream cellular and molecular events that make the interpretation of direct consequences of sudden pyramidal neuronal loss difficult. This, however, would be pivotal for understanding how neuroinflammatory processes initiate the development of neurodegeneration, and thus for targeted prophylactic and therapeutic interventions. Here we utilized adult male NexCreERT2xRosa26-eGFP-DTA (= ‘DTA’) mice for the induction of a sterile encephalitis by diphtheria toxin-mediated ablation of cortical and hippocampal pyramidal neurons which also recruits immune cells into gray matter. We report multifaceted aftereffects of this defined process, including the expected pathology of classical hippocampal behaviors, evaluated in Morris water maze, but also of (pre)frontal circuit function, assessed by prepulse inhibition. Importantly, we modelled in encephalitis mice novel translationally relevant sequelae, namely altered social interaction/cognition, accompanied by compromised thermoreaction to social stimuli as convenient readout of parallel autonomic nervous system (dys)function. High resolution magnetic resonance imaging disclosed distinct abnormalities in brain dimensions, including cortical and hippocampal layering, as well as of cerebral blood flow and volume. Fluorescent tracer injection, immunohistochemistry and brain flow cytometry revealed persistent blood-brain-barrier perturbance and chronic brain inflammation. Surprisingly, blood flow cytometry showed no abnormalities in circulating major immune cell subsets and plasma high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) as proinflammatory marker remained unchanged. The present experimental work, analyzing multidimensional outcomes of direct pyramidal neuronal loss, will open new avenues for urgently needed encephalitis research.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Myricitrin blocks activation of NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways to protect nigrostriatum neuron in LPS-stimulated mice.

Myricitrin blocks activation of NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways to protect nigrostriatum neuron in LPS-stimulated mice. Ying-Lin Yang, Man Liu, Xiao Cheng, Wei-Han Li, Shan-Shan Zhang, Yue-Hua Wang, Guan-Hua Du. Article Affiliation:. Ying-Lin Yang. Abstract:. Myricitrin, a bioactive and natural flavonoids, is well known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties....
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Neurons responsible for remembering faces have been identified in the brain

Scientists have searched for brain cells that could explain the flash of recognition we all feel when we see a familiar face. The neuron was dubbed the “grandmother neuron” because the flash of recognition happens with very familiar faces like our grandmothers. The cell is described as at the crossroads of sensory perception and memory and can prioritize an important face over others.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Isorhamnetin alleviates HG-aggravated OGD/R in HT22 hippocampal neurons through Akt/SIRT1/Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathway.

Isorhamnetin Alleviates High Glucose-Aggravated Inflammatory Response and Apoptosis in Oxygen-Glucose Deprivation and Reoxygenation-Induced HT22 Hippocampal Neurons Through Akt/SIRT1/Nrf2/HO-1 Signaling Pathway. Abstract Author(s):. Yuqin Wu, Lin Fan, Yun Wang, Jing Ding, Rongfu Wang. Article Affiliation:. Yuqin Wu. Abstract:. This study is aimed at exploring the potential of isorhamnetin in protection against...
ScienceNature.com

The ‘time neurons’ that help the brain keep track

Cells in the hippocampus play a part in time-stamping unfolding events. To recall a past experience, we need to piece together when specific events happened and in what order. Now, scientists have confirmed that humans have “time neurons” that encode this information. Rodents have long been known to have time-keeping...
HealthIFLScience

One Psilocybin Dose May Help Regrow Neuronal Connections Lost In Depression

Among the hallmarks of depression is a loss of neural connections – otherwise known as synapses – in key parts of the brain like the frontal cortex. Fortunately, however, new research indicates that a single dose of a psychedelic substance called psilocybin triggers the proliferation of synapses in these same cortical regions, providing a potential treatment for those with the condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Reduced function of key gene may affect communication between motor neurons and muscles in ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, attacks nerve cells known as motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, gradually leading to paralysis. The loss of function of an important gene, C9orf72, may affect communication between motor neurons and muscles in people with this disease. These findings were revealed by the team of Dr Kessen Patten of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in the prestigious journal Communications Biology.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Human ‘Time Neurons’ Encode Specific Moments in Time

Summary: Specific hippocampal neurons may be involved in time-related memory encoding. Findings reveal the human brain contains time-tracking neurons. Neurons in the hippocampus fire during specific moments in time, according to research recently published in Journal of Neuroscience. The cells may contribute to memory by encoding information about the time and order of events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy